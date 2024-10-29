Video Games

Civilization 7 is the gaming poster child for Apple’s new iMac

Still waiting on detailed system requirements

Marco Wutz

Firaxis / 2K Games / Take-Two Interactive

Civilization 7 is bound to be biggest release in Firaxis Games’ history with it coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC for Windows, macOS, and Linux – and it’s seemingly an important cornerstone in Apple’s efforts to make the new iMac more attractive for gamers.

In its announcement of the upcoming system, Apple included a clip of Civilization 7 gameplay to show off the prowess of the M4 chip, which it claims will be two times faster than the M1 when it comes to handling intense workloads like video games. Many strategy games – the Civilization series among them – are famously CPU-hungry more so than requiring a powerful GPU to run well, though it’s certainly not detrimental to the experience to have a good graphics card.

Apple highlighted Civilization 7 in its press release about the new iMac as well, stating that it “also enables a smoother gameplay experience in titles like the upcoming Civilization VII.” With Civilization 7 seemingly being the poster child for gaming on the new iMac, players can likely look forward to a very well optimized experience.

Firaxis did not reveal the detailed system requirements for Civ 7 on macOS just yet, though we know the Civ 7 PC requirements already.

Civilization 7 is set to be released on February 11, 2025. For more on the game, check out the Civilization 7 leaders and civs overview as well as the changes made to the Great People mechanic.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News