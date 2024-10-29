Civilization 7 is the gaming poster child for Apple’s new iMac
Civilization 7 is bound to be biggest release in Firaxis Games’ history with it coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC for Windows, macOS, and Linux – and it’s seemingly an important cornerstone in Apple’s efforts to make the new iMac more attractive for gamers.
In its announcement of the upcoming system, Apple included a clip of Civilization 7 gameplay to show off the prowess of the M4 chip, which it claims will be two times faster than the M1 when it comes to handling intense workloads like video games. Many strategy games – the Civilization series among them – are famously CPU-hungry more so than requiring a powerful GPU to run well, though it’s certainly not detrimental to the experience to have a good graphics card.
Apple highlighted Civilization 7 in its press release about the new iMac as well, stating that it “also enables a smoother gameplay experience in titles like the upcoming Civilization VII.” With Civilization 7 seemingly being the poster child for gaming on the new iMac, players can likely look forward to a very well optimized experience.
Firaxis did not reveal the detailed system requirements for Civ 7 on macOS just yet, though we know the Civ 7 PC requirements already.
Civilization 7 is set to be released on February 11, 2025. For more on the game, check out the Civilization 7 leaders and civs overview as well as the changes made to the Great People mechanic.