Video Games

Firaxis confirms that Civ 7 ends during the Cold War with ‘our’ age being added in the future

A major expansion begins to take shape

Marco Wutz

Firaxis / 2K Games / Take-Two Interactive

Firaxis’ Ed Beach has confirmed that the Modern Age in Civilization 7 will end during the Cold War as opposed to the present, just as we’ve predicted based on an earlier unit showcase. In the studio’s latest livestream, Beach confirmed that plans to bring ‘our’ age – the digital age or whatever it might end up being called – are already set, indicating that it might be added as an Age 4 in the form of a major expansion.

Civilization 7’s Modern Age begins in the 1750s and contains special mechanics for events like industrialization and the advent of ideologies. The Modern Age’s tech tree ends with Rocketry, after which only the usual vague “Future Tech” options remain – no computers, no internet. The Science Victory still involves the space race, so we’re pretty much looking at an end date in the 1960s.

“Obviously, history has marched on since then to the present,” Ed Beach said in the livestream. “That’s not something you’re going to see in Civ 7 at launch, but we’ll be talking about our plans for how that gets into the game when it’s the right time.”

This is pretty exciting, since the present age always felt a little dull in previous Civilization titles. Getting a more bespoke experience with intricate mechanics in Civilization 7’s new style might be exactly what’s needed to spice up this period of history.

Firaxis also confirmed that Civilization 7 will have a total of 26 leaders at launch (including the personas based on the same leaders) with Harriet Tubman being revealed as the latest option. Tubman looks incredibly strong on paper with all of her units being able to ignore movement penalties from vegetation. She also comes with an interesting focus on espionage.

You can find the entire Civ 7 Modern Age livestream below, if you want to dive into the details:

Find all Civ 7 editions in the pre-order guide and check out all revealed Civ 7 leaders and civilizations.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News