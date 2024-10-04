Civilization 7’s minimum PC requirements are surprisingly reasonable
Firaxis Games and 2K have finally revealed the minimum and recommended PC requirements for the highly-anticipated Civilization 7, and the good news is that they’re surprisingly reasonable — for a triple-A game in 2024, at least.
In a post on the Civilization 7 Steam news feed, Firaxis went into the nitty gritty of PC specs for Civ 7, and players who just want the game to run – albeit on low graphics settings – won’t have to have a super expensive rig to get going. The minimum supported CPU is the AMD Ryzen 3 1200, a seven-year-old low-end chip that was cheap when it launched and can be found second-hand for a few bucks now.
On the GPU side of things, Firaxis says that an Nvidia GTX 1050 or AMD equivalent is enough to get the job done, as long as you don’t mind running the game at 1080p30. That’s not particularly surprising, given the game will also be available on Nintendo Switch, which is markedly less powerful in both aspects than the specs listed here. As a result, we’d probably expect that you can get the game running on slightly lower specs if you want, if you’re willing to sacrifice resolution and a bit of performance. Sadly, Civ 7 won’t include strategic view at launch, so any hopes of simplifying things to eke out a little bit more performance are off the table.
If you’re looking for 4K60 you’re going to need something a little bit more powerful, including an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and an Nvidia RTX 4070. That’s a big investment just for Civ, but if you desperately need to see the 4X strategy game in the highest quality possible, that’s what you’ll need to pay.
Here are all the specs for Civilization on PC.
Civilization 7: Minimum PC specs
- Graphics Preset: Low
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 30 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 460 / Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Civilization 7: Recommended PC specs
- Graphics Preset: Medium
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 60 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 / Intel Arc A750
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Civilization 7: Ultra PC specs
- Graphics Preset: High
- Resolution: 4K
- FPS: 60 FPS
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7-14700F / AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Civilization 7 will launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on February 11, 2025.