Civilization 7 roadmap: Crossroads of the World and Right to Rule DLC release windows revealed
Firaxis has published the release windows for the first two post-launch DLC bundles planned for Civilization 7, the Crossroads of the World Collection and Right to Rule Collection.
The Crossroads of the World Collection will consist of six separate DLCs that are all scheduled for release in March 2025, so the developers appear to be planning a big follow-up to the game’s launch in February.
The Right to Rule Collection will also consist of six separate DLCs, which are supposed to come out from April to September 2025 with one DLC being released each month.
It looks like Firaxis has a very robust content pipeline in place to support Civilization 7 in its first year and while – presumably – working on a larger and more substantial expansion for the title.
We got this information thanks to a recent Steam policy change for more transparency, which is forcing developers to provide more details on content included with special editions or expansion passes, such as release windows.
Currently still unclear is the exact make-up of these DLCs for Civ 7. Going by the Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack, which is included with pre-orders of the game, we may be looking at packs of one civilization and one leader each. DLC for Civilization 6 often included additional city states, natural wonders, and scenarios on top of leaders, so these are elements that can reasonably be expected from Civilization 7’s content expansions as well.
Speculation around the leaders and civilizations included in these packs is, of course, already running rampant within the community. Apart from some prominent absentees from the base game and the two collection names, there isn’t much of a basis to guess from, though.
Civilization 7 will be released on February 11, 2025, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.