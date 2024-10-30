Video Games

Firaxis began posting the Civ 7 soundtrack in case you need a Roman beat to conquer to

Plus some gorgeous loading screen art

Marco Wutz

Firaxis / 2K Games / Take-Two Interactive

Developer Firaxis Games has started to publish the Civilization 7 soundtrack online, beginning with the background music for the Antiquity Age factions, which have all been revealed by now – you can find all Civilization 7 leaders and civs in our overview, in case you didn’t actively follow the announcements.

Accompanying the OSTs are pieces of art that you will see in the game as well, since they’ll be visible during loading screens – at least if what we’ve seen in the developer livestreams so far holds true for release.

Composed by Geoff Knorr and Roland Rizzo, the faction themes will be a steady companion of Civilization 7 players as they take up the mantle of leadership. Fortunately, the pieces won’t get old quickly – there is a lot to love about them.

Several OSTs include some great vocals, such as those for Rome and Maurya India, Greece’s is surprisingly mysterious and mystical, and Egypt has a funky beat to it that will make you tap your feet in the rhythm.

Civilization 7’s OST seems to feature a lot more vocals than previous entries in general, which is a positive development – what could connect the game better to humankind than actual song?

You can listen to the Civilization 7 OST for free on YouTube and learn more about the game in our Civilization 7 interview from Gamescom 2024.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

