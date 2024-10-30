Firaxis began posting the Civ 7 soundtrack in case you need a Roman beat to conquer to
Developer Firaxis Games has started to publish the Civilization 7 soundtrack online, beginning with the background music for the Antiquity Age factions, which have all been revealed by now – you can find all Civilization 7 leaders and civs in our overview, in case you didn’t actively follow the announcements.
Accompanying the OSTs are pieces of art that you will see in the game as well, since they’ll be visible during loading screens – at least if what we’ve seen in the developer livestreams so far holds true for release.
Composed by Geoff Knorr and Roland Rizzo, the faction themes will be a steady companion of Civilization 7 players as they take up the mantle of leadership. Fortunately, the pieces won’t get old quickly – there is a lot to love about them.
Several OSTs include some great vocals, such as those for Rome and Maurya India, Greece’s is surprisingly mysterious and mystical, and Egypt has a funky beat to it that will make you tap your feet in the rhythm.
Civilization 7’s OST seems to feature a lot more vocals than previous entries in general, which is a positive development – what could connect the game better to humankind than actual song?
You can listen to the Civilization 7 OST for free on YouTube and learn more about the game in our Civilization 7 interview from Gamescom 2024.