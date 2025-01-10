Civilization 7 is verified for Steam Deck as the leader roster nears completion
Given that Civilization 7 will have full controller support and Firaxis can make a Nintendo Switch version work, it was really only a question time until Steam Deck verification comes in, but it’s a piece of good news nonetheless. About one month ahead of launch, the next iteration of the 4X turn-based strategy series got its green checkmark from Valve, indicating that the game will be playable with any hurdles on the handheld device.
Of course, Steam Deck verification is not indicative of performance – it merely means that the game can technically run on it and supports the platform’s controls.
In the meantime, the Civilization 7 leaders and civs roster for launch is nearing completion. Qing China and the French Empire have been officially confirmed for the Modern Age. With this reveal, China joins India as the only civilization that’s represented in all three Ages. If you want a classic Civilization experience, i.e. play one civilization across an entire game, they should be on top of your priority list.
The latest leader to be revealed for the game is the Marquis de Lafayette, the hero of American Independence and supporter of the French Revolution. Though an exciting addition, some fans are not happy with the heavy focus on leaders connected to America and France, of which there are a whole bunch now, while some other regions severely lack representation.
Although Lafayette is best known for his military role in the American Independence War, his Civ 7 persona will be focused on Culture and Diplomacy, reflecting his political activities in both the United States and France. He has a unique Endeavor available to him in Diplomacy, granting himself and a supporting diplomatic partner an additional Social Policy slot. Having Traditions slotted into his Government will increase the combat strength of his units, so that the military side of his career is still represented. Finally, Lafayette also increases the Culture and Happiness produced in his settlements.
With America’s favorite Frenchman being revealed, not many slots for leaders remain, especially as some characters known to be in the game have not officially been revealed, such as Himiko, Frederick the Great, and Catherine the Great.