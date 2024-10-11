Video Games

Civilization 7 will launch with 31 different civs and reveals Trung Trac

Giving us around ten for each age

Firaxis revealed that Civilization 7 will have a total of 31 playable civilizations, when it launches in February 2025 – this number apparently includes the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack coming with the game’s Deluxe Edition.

This should give us about ten civilizations each for the Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern Ages, although it’s not been confirmed whether or not the total is spread out evenly.

What remains unknown for the moment is how many leaders we are going to get. Since these have been decoupled from the civilizations present in the game, their number may be higher or lower than the amount of available civs – indeed, we could well get a number of civ-less leaders in the base game.

Aside from that, the developer shared the latest episode of its First Look series, which revealed another leader for Civ 7 – Trưng Trắc. She led the peoples of what is today northern Vietnam in an effort to shake off the dominance of Han China in the region and will be focused on military matters, being able to promote commander units more quickly. She’ll also receive bonuses in tropical areas.

For now, Trưng Trắc remains a stateless leader in the game, since a Vietnamese civilization has not been announced. The reveal video even recommends pairing her with Khmer in the Antiquity Age, which drastically reduces the chances of Vietnam being included for this time period.

Gameplay footage shown at PAX Australia also revealed unit models that seem to depict troops from Sasanian Persia, a Middle Eastern empire from Late Antiquity. However, the Sasanians are not confirmed in any official way so far, so you can put them on the “very likely” list for now.

We’ve updated our list of all Civilization 7 leaders and civs with Trưng Trắc, so check it out for the currently announced options, including all Civ 7 leader personas.

