Civilization 7 will warn you about rude neighbors stealing your wonders
Among the many quality-of-life improvements Firaxis Games is bringing to Civilization 7 is one very useful warning that will make it easier for players to avoid getting wonder-blocked by their rivals.
If you’ve ever played any Civilization game before, then you know exactly how this feels – you’re one turn away from completing the Pyramids and are already planning on what exactly to do with those free workers you’re getting from it, only to get a notification that your greedy neighbor Qui Shi Huang has just finished building… the bloody Pyramids.
Although recent games have made this less punishing than earlier entries by compensating you with some resources, wasting many turns of production in a city on a wonder you’ll never benefit from just feels awful. Unless it’s you doing it to your friend in multiplayer – then it’s the funniest thing in the world and they should just get good, right?
Civilization 7 gives you the option to allow your advisor to warn you, if you’re about to start the construction of a wonder that is already being built by another civilization. You can still risk it, should you be confident in your superior production rate, but you can also decide to invest your efforts elsewhere. And in case you like the thrill of a classic wonder race and never knowing if you win until you’re first to the finish line, then no problem: This warning is completely optional.
