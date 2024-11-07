Video Games

Civilization 7 will warn you about rude neighbors stealing your wonders

It’ll be easier not to get wonder-blocked

Marco Wutz

Firaxis / 2K Games / Take-Two Interactive

Among the many quality-of-life improvements Firaxis Games is bringing to Civilization 7 is one very useful warning that will make it easier for players to avoid getting wonder-blocked by their rivals.

If you’ve ever played any Civilization game before, then you know exactly how this feels – you’re one turn away from completing the Pyramids and are already planning on what exactly to do with those free workers you’re getting from it, only to get a notification that your greedy neighbor Qui Shi Huang has just finished building… the bloody Pyramids.

Although recent games have made this less punishing than earlier entries by compensating you with some resources, wasting many turns of production in a city on a wonder you’ll never benefit from just feels awful. Unless it’s you doing it to your friend in multiplayer – then it’s the funniest thing in the world and they should just get good, right?

Civilization 7 gives you the option to allow your advisor to warn you, if you’re about to start the construction of a wonder that is already being built by another civilization. You can still risk it, should you be confident in your superior production rate, but you can also decide to invest your efforts elsewhere. And in case you like the thrill of a classic wonder race and never knowing if you win until you’re first to the finish line, then no problem: This warning is completely optional.

For more information on the upcoming turn-based strategy game, find all Civilization 7 leaders and civs in our overview and learn how the Great People mechanic is changing in Civ 7.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News