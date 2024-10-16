Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast including Andy Serkis and Ben Starr revealed
Fans of Final Fantasy-style games have more to look forward to in 2025 than just Square Enix titles. Sandfall Interactive is making a serious effort to provide an alternative to the Japanese series with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and it has the English voice cast to match those ambitions – among the leading actors are Hollywood star Andy Serkis and Final Fantasy 16 cast member Ben Starr.
Find the full English voice cast for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 below:
- Charlie Cox voices Gustave, a resourceful engineer fighting for a better future.
- Jennifer English voices Maelle, a shy loner looking to explore the world.
- Kirsty Rider voices Lune, a brilliant mage working to complete her parents’ research.
- Shala Nyx voices Sciel, a cheerful warrior masking a tragic past.
- Andy Serkis voices Renoir, a man driven by the ruthless determination to save his family.
- Ben Starr voices Verso, a mysterious stranger tracking the expedition.
You can hear the voices in action in the game’s latest trailer:
Sandfall Interactive’s take on the traditional turn-based JRPG combat includes some real-time elements, allowing players to actively dodge, parry, counter, and chain combos by mastering attack rhythms and targeting weak points through the game’s free aiming system.
You can find some gameplay below:
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2025. It’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass from Day 1.