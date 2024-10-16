Video Games

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast including Andy Serkis and Ben Starr revealed

Sandfall Interactive’s RPG comes with a star-studded voice cast

Fans of Final Fantasy-style games have more to look forward to in 2025 than just Square Enix titles. Sandfall Interactive is making a serious effort to provide an alternative to the Japanese series with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and it has the English voice cast to match those ambitions – among the leading actors are Hollywood star Andy Serkis and Final Fantasy 16 cast member Ben Starr.

Find the full English voice cast for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 below:

  • Charlie Cox voices Gustave, a resourceful engineer fighting for a better future.
  • Jennifer English voices Maelle, a shy loner looking to explore the world.
  • Kirsty Rider voices Lune, a brilliant mage working to complete her parents’ research.
  • Shala Nyx voices Sciel, a cheerful warrior masking a tragic past.
  • Andy Serkis voices Renoir, a man driven by the ruthless determination to save his family.
  • Ben Starr voices Verso, a mysterious stranger tracking the expedition.

You can hear the voices in action in the game’s latest trailer:

Sandfall Interactive’s take on the traditional turn-based JRPG combat includes some real-time elements, allowing players to actively dodge, parry, counter, and chain combos by mastering attack rhythms and targeting weak points through the game’s free aiming system.

You can find some gameplay below:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2025. It’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass from Day 1.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

