COD Black Ops 6 Season 1 release date revealed
Activision announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 will start on November 14, 2024, bringing the game’s first major content rollout – expect new weapons, maps, and modes when the season arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
Players don’t have to wait the full two weeks until then for some fresh additions to the game, as Activision has arranged for some appetizers to keep you going in the meantime.
First up is the return of the Infected game mode, which is available right now. An asymmetrical game mode, Infected casts one randomly selected player in the role of the first undead, whose goal it is to eliminate all the humans. Every eliminated player gets infected, joining the undead’s ranks. Players on the side of the living need to survive until the timer runs out.
Activision’s second offering is the return of a beloved, classic map: Nuketown. Inspired by the nuclear testing sites the United States constructed in the deserts of Nevada, the map returns with all-new visuals and assets, but the same layout as it had back when it debuted in 2010’s Black Ops.
“The original Nuketown has always been my favorite, mainly because of how it came about and how the studio rallied around it,” map designer Adam Hoggatt commented. “Recently, it occurred to me that many of our current players have never experienced the original, so they get to feel the Nuketown magic for the first time.”
He added: “I'm excited that we are bringing back the original Nuketown exactly as you remember it but looking better than ever! Those players will definitely be hit with a big wave of nostalgia. I can't wait!”
If you’re still playing through single-player before joining the PvP fun, make sure to check out the safehouse puzzle solutions and safe codes to guarantee your unhindered progress.