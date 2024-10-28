CoD Black Ops 6 is one of Steam’s most popular games, despite being free on Game Pass
CoD Black Ops 6 on Steam might have its issues, but Activision’s latest FPS game has sold so well over its launch weekend that it’s currently Steam’s most popular game. Black Ops 6 is free on Game Pass, including PC Game Pass, but Steam is, apparently, the go-to choice for now.
Okay, sure, Game Pass isn’t free, but it’d take about four months of subscription fees to match Black Ops 6’s one-time $69.99 cost.
Anyway, Black Ops 6 kicked Steam Deck out of the top spot and even shoved the free MMO game Throne and Liberty into third place. Dragon Age The Veilguard is in fourth ahead of its October 31, 2024, release date, and rounding out the top five is Factorio, seeing a big uptick following its highly anticipated Space Age update.
Sales work as a better metric for determining Black Ops 6’s Steam success than SteamDB’s concurrent player charts. Black Ops 6 doesn’t have its own entry on SteamDB. Valve puts it under “Call of Duty,” which, as SteamDB says, includes Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops 6, and Warzone. Given Steam’s sales charts, it seems pretty likely that, of those games, people aren’t spending all their time with Modern Warfare 2 and 3, but it’s impossible to say for sure how many people are in Black Ops 6 without hard data.
Anyway, the stand-out point here is that Black Ops 6 is doing very well indeed on Steam. Xbox never releases player counts for Game Pass games, but considering you no longer have to have Xbox Gold to play online, it seems pretty likely a fair few people are playing Black Ops 6 on Xbox as well.