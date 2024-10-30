CoD Black Ops 6 quietly leaked a new Warzone map called Avalon
Activision has a new Warzone map planned for 2025, and Black Ops 6 accidentally leaked it in its entirety. Whoops. You have to go out of bounds during a private match in the FPS game to find it, but the full extent of Warzone’s Avalon map is there (thanks, Eurogamer).
And it’s massive. Reddit user Dull-Caterpillar3153 posted an image showing every known Avalon point of interest, including the new Red Card Stadium, which is a self-contained map of its own in Black Ops 6’s multiplayer game modes. Some of its major features, such as an expansive interior with VIP section, lobby, and garage; a parking lot outside; and the field itself.
That’s just one part of Warzone’s Avalon map. Further north from the stadium is a suburb with a casino and a golf course. There’s the city proper in the map’s center, an expansive military base off the eastern coast, a port and other vital facilities in the north, and then an old coliseum tucked away in the northwest. Normal stuff every town has. It also features familiar Black Ops areas, including WMD and a firing range.
Mainline Call of Duty games leaking Warzone maps isn’t surprising at this point. Activision typically excises areas of an upcoming Warzone map and uses them as standalone multiplayer mode maps for the main game, before remixing things a bit and launching the whole map in Warzone a few months later. However, the full map is still there in the main CoD game, and you can almost always see it by entering no-clip mode and looking around out-of-bounds. If you want to give it a go yourself, it seems like the best place to start is in Lowtown.
The Warzone Avalon map is meant to launch in 2025, so you can probably expect a full, official reveal in the next few months.