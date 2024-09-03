Concord is going offline less than a month after launching on PC and PS5
Firewalk is taking Concord offline just over a week after the multiplayer game launched on PS5 and PC with few sales. In keeping with Concord’s beta performance, the game’s concurrent player count on Steam remained very low, to the point that players struggled to even find enough other people to form teams with.
“While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended,” Concord director Ryan Ellis said in the PlayStation Blog post announcing the news. “Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”
“While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC. If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method.”
Ellis also outlined how to get a refund on the Epic Games Store and Steam and, if you purchased a physical copy, recommended following your retailer’s instructions for returning it. How easy that might be is another matter, though, seeing as most retailers don’t accept returns of opened and used products after seven days.
Ellis didn’t mention what plans Firewalk is considering if and when Concord does come back, nor did he say what he and the team believe influenced the game’s low sales and adoption rate at launch.
The general consensus from Steam reviewers is that, aside from the obvious problem of finding teammates when so few people are playing, Concord didn’t do enough to differentiate itself from other hero shooters. They said its primary hook – stacking your team with variants of the same hero – was uninteresting and did little to encourage them to play it instead of something like Overwatch 2.