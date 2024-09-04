Concord becomes unplayable early as players kill themselves to earn XP fast
After Sony announced that recently released hero shooter Concord will be taken down soon due its lack of success, the owners of the game are in a rush to secure its Platinum Trophy, which is sure to become a rare curiosity with the game ceasing operations.
Unfortunately for developer Firewalk, this rush doesn’t seem to result in days of glorious battle in which players may yet discover the beauty of the game – no, the last days of Concord are quite fittingly inglorious: As soon as people have loaded into a match, they sprint towards the edge of the map and throw themselves into the abyss to die and end the match early.
This is the quickest way of gaining XP reliably and with the game seemingly not having anything to offer when being played in the regular way, everyone seems to have joined the trophy hunters in their quest for Platinum.
As you might have guessed, Concord’s Platinum Trophy requires users to get to Level 100, so this is why everyone is maximizing XP gains at the moment.
Naturally, the XP gained through this method isn’t exactly abundant either, so some would-be trophy hunters have already thrown the towel. Others are calling on Firewalk and Sony to get something like a double XP bonus going for the remaining days of the game in order to help those still playing the title out with their mission.
First indicators of this incoming flop were Concord’s low open beta numbers, which fell far behind those of competitors like Marvel Rivals. Its full release failed to gain any substantial traction on Steam, not even cracking a four-digit player count, and it seems like it didn’t fare much better on PS5 either.
Concord will be taken down on September 6, 2024, with Firewalk and Sony retaining the option of re-releasing the game at a later point after making adjustments, though that’s not guaranteed.