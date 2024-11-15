Video Games

Sabaton is coming to Conqueror’s Blade in its latest collab

The Swedish power metal band is no stranger to crossovers

Marco Wutz

Poros Interactive / Booming Tech

Conqueror’s Blade, the multiplayer game combining Dynasty Warriors and Total War, revealed a new collaboration to spice up its ongoing season – Sabaton, the power metal band from Sweden with a focus on historical themes, is coming to the game.

The ongoing season of Conqueror’s Blade is called Lionsfire and was inspired by the campaigns of Gustavus Adolphus, a Swedish king fighting in the Thirty Years’ War (1616-48). Known for his personal bravery as well as his military innovations, the monarch is the main protagonist of one of Sabaton’s most popular songs, The Lion from the North.

The Lion from the North, naturally, accompanies the trailer for the collaboration, which you can find in the seasonal preview below:

The Battle Metal event will run from November 21, 2024, to December 5, 2024. It will include the Sabaton Metal Legend Attire for player avatars, which features the likeness and voice of Sabaton lead singer Joakim Brodén. Maul-wielders can transform their weapon of choice into an electric guitar with the Sabaton Rockcrusher Attire – it comes with fitting sound effects and an emote.

A Sabaton Mini Battle Pass, which can be unlocked by purchasing any of the event items, offers additional rewards as well as a variant of the Sabaton Metal Legend Attire.

The Lion from the North not only makes an appearance during the event’s trailer – recorded for the game, an orchestral version of the song will serve as background music for the siege map Sabaton Fortress.

Booming Tech director Yannik Hellmich commented that the studio and the band were “united by a shared desire to explore history through art” and called the collaboration a “perfect marriage.”

“Two worlds are colliding in a really special way, and I see so many stories in this collaboration on the horizon,” added Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström. No stranger to video game crossovers, Sabaton famously partnered up with Wargaming in the past to use the tech behind its World of Tanks and World of Warships games for some of its music videos.

Conqueror’s Blade is a free-to-play game available on PC.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News