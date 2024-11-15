Sabaton is coming to Conqueror’s Blade in its latest collab
Conqueror’s Blade, the multiplayer game combining Dynasty Warriors and Total War, revealed a new collaboration to spice up its ongoing season – Sabaton, the power metal band from Sweden with a focus on historical themes, is coming to the game.
The ongoing season of Conqueror’s Blade is called Lionsfire and was inspired by the campaigns of Gustavus Adolphus, a Swedish king fighting in the Thirty Years’ War (1616-48). Known for his personal bravery as well as his military innovations, the monarch is the main protagonist of one of Sabaton’s most popular songs, The Lion from the North.
The Lion from the North, naturally, accompanies the trailer for the collaboration, which you can find in the seasonal preview below:
The Battle Metal event will run from November 21, 2024, to December 5, 2024. It will include the Sabaton Metal Legend Attire for player avatars, which features the likeness and voice of Sabaton lead singer Joakim Brodén. Maul-wielders can transform their weapon of choice into an electric guitar with the Sabaton Rockcrusher Attire – it comes with fitting sound effects and an emote.
A Sabaton Mini Battle Pass, which can be unlocked by purchasing any of the event items, offers additional rewards as well as a variant of the Sabaton Metal Legend Attire.
The Lion from the North not only makes an appearance during the event’s trailer – recorded for the game, an orchestral version of the song will serve as background music for the siege map Sabaton Fortress.
Booming Tech director Yannik Hellmich commented that the studio and the band were “united by a shared desire to explore history through art” and called the collaboration a “perfect marriage.”
“Two worlds are colliding in a really special way, and I see so many stories in this collaboration on the horizon,” added Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström. No stranger to video game crossovers, Sabaton famously partnered up with Wargaming in the past to use the tech behind its World of Tanks and World of Warships games for some of its music videos.
Conqueror’s Blade is a free-to-play game available on PC.