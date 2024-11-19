Video Games

Remedy clarifies that Control 2 will be an action RPG

Plus another Alan Wake 2 sales update

Marco Wutz

Remedy Entertainment has announced that the upcoming Control 2 will be an action RPG. First revealed to be in development in 2021, the game follows up on 2019’s Control, which is classed as an action adventure game. Frankly, that doesn’t exactly tell us a whole lot about Control 2, but at least it seems to indicate that its formula will be somewhat different from the original. Crumbs is all fans get to eat for now.

In addition, the company revealed that a Control Ultimate Edition will be released on February 12, 2025, and that the original game will receive an update in early 2025. This update will unlock some previously released content for the game, which probably means that the quest and outfit exclusive to PlayStation will become available on all platforms.

Remedy bought back the rights to Control from publisher 505 Games last year and is working to publish Control 2 with Annapurna.

Alongside these announcements, Remedy provided an update to the sales figures for Alan Wake 2, which has surpassed 1.8 million sales as of November 2024. Although the game continues to sell at a steady rate, it does so at a snail’s pace. In August 2024, Alan Wake 2 still hadn’t made back all of its development costs, adding to a tense financial situation for the studio despite the game being acclaimed by critics and award shows alike.

Alan Wake 2’s final planned DLC, The Lake House, arrived in October 2024 alongside a major update to the game adding free quality-of-life improvements.

