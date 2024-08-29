Control 2 is the fruit of a Remedy and Annapurna partnership
Remedy partnered with Epic Games for Alan Wake 2, but the studio has different, Annapurna-shaped plans for Control 2. Remedy announced on Twitter that it’s teaming up with Annapurna to “co-finance” Control 2, a choice that, Remedy says, will give it more freedom to make the game they want to make.
“We are partnering with Annapurna to co-finance Control 2,” Remedy said in the announcement. “We hope you're as excited about what this means for our creative output and ongoing independence as we are. We are also happy to announce that Annapurna will work with us on expanding the Control and Alan Wake franchises into film and TV.”
That presumably means AMC’s plans for an Alan Wake TV series are no more, which is unsurprising, as we’ve heard nothing about those plans since AMC purchased the rights in 2020. What Remedy and Annapurna are cooking up remains a mystery, though, since this little tidbit was all the developers had to say about it.
Remedy reported financial losses in 2023, with revenue down 22 percent compared to the previous year. That’s despite launching Alan Wake 2 on PC and consoles, though the horror game reportedly performed poorly – possibly, some analysts suggested, as a result of little marketing and no physical release.
Partnering with Annapurna may help Remedy fix those issues with their upcoming projects, studio CEO Teo Virtala said.
“The time is right to expand the reach of Remedy's beloved franchises to an even broader global audience through film, television, and more,” Virtala said in a press statement. “In Annapurna, we have found an outstanding partner who shares our ambition and passion for immersive storytelling. We are excited to see them bring the universes and characters we have created to life in new mediums, thanks to this unique deal.”
In addition to Control 2, Remedy is continuing development on the series’ multiplayer spinoff game, Condor. Neither project has an anticipated release date yet.