Crusader Kings 3’s most important expansion is coming to consoles in November 2024
Paradox Interactive announced the release date for Crusader Kings 3: Tours and Tournaments on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – the transformative expansion is coming to consoles on November 18, 2024.
Tours and Tournaments originally launched in May 2023 for the PC version of the grand strategy game and proved to be a pivotal DLC for the game, introducing crucial systems like travel and a much enhanced version of events like feasts in the form of activities. Rulers can tour their realm, looking for taxation or pleasure, host grand tournaments to strive for glory, or invite the royalty of the world to grand weddings – which may or not turn out to be a trap leading to a massacre.
The expansion puts the game’s RPG elements front and center, enriching gameplay by closely tying player characters directly to the world they live in: Instead of teleporting from A to B, your characters will always physically be somewhere on the map, being affected by the world.
Get a taste for the possibilities awaiting you in Tours and Tournaments through the trailer below:
In terms of importance for the game, no other expansion could rival Tours and Tournaments until the recent release of Crusader Kings 3: Roads to Power, which delivered crucial changes to the way empires work and added a way to play as a landless adventurer.