Crusader Kings 3: Wandering Nobles gets November 2024 release date to conclude Chapter 3
Paradox Interactive has announced the release date of Crusader Kings 3: Wandering Nobles – the final DLC of Chapter 3 will be out on November 4, 2024.
The expansion will add a new Lifestyle to pursue, the Wandering Lifestyle. Like all other talent trees in the game, this one comes with three different branches to progress through:
- Inspector
- Wayfarer
- Voyager
The Inspector allows landed characters to survey their domain and improve it at a quicker rate than others, while it enables landless adventurers to gain bonuses related to specific terrain.
The Wayfarer offers bonuses that reduce a character’s stress while traveling and increase their prestige.
The Voyager improves a character’s linguistic skills and allows them to live the life of a tourist and well-traveled sightseer.
This Lifestyle is the first of its kind that’s not directly associated with any main attribute, instead providing a mixture of bonus stats that allow characters to be more of an allrounder.
A couple of new Activities connected to this new Lifestyle are included in the package as well. Inspectors can go on an Inspection to find issues in their realm and solve them for bonuses and rewards, while Wayfarers may take a Hike to reduce stress. Voyagers have access to the mighty Monument Expedition, which allows them to visit special buildings in other realms and earn extra Skill Points.
Rounding out the offering will be many new events related to the fresh Lifestyles and their associated activities as well as travel in general.
Wandering Nobles is the finale of Crusader Kings 3: Chapter 3, which began earlier this year with the release of Legends of the Dead and continued recently with the fantastic Roads to Power. It’s included in the Chapter 3 Bundle and can be purchased separately for $4.99 USD or your regional equivalent.