Darkest Dungeon 2: Inhuman Bondage gets January 2025 release date on PC
Red Hook Studios announced that Darkest Dungeon 2: Inhuman Bondage will be released on January 27, 2025. The DLC will be accompanied by a free update adding the Kingdoms game mode and the first of its three adventure modules to the game.
Kingdoms was originally planned to be released in 2024, but had to be delayed until next year. The game mode will be a second pillar for Darkest Dungeon 2 alongside Confessions, the standard campaign mode of the game available since it was released. Kingdoms will feature three brand-new enemy factions, which will be introduced in three adventure modules. The first one will be called Hunger of the Beast Clan and brings the ravenous beastmen into the game. All three of these faction additions will be free for all owners of the game.
In Kingdoms, players will be tasked with gathering resources to upgrade their domain and hold it against an onslaught of foes, as opposed to surviving a coach ride to their destination. It’s a very different experience, but one Red Hook Studios hopes will resonate with players.
The paid DLC, Inhuman Bondage, adds the Abomination character class from the original game to the sequel and offers a brand-new mini-region, the Catacombs. Described as a “high risk, high reward” area, the Catacombs seem to have become home to corrosive slimes – but new items and rewards await brave adventurers here.
“At Red Hook we love going against the grain,” commented creative director Chris Bourassa. “When asking ourselves how best to expand Darkest Dungeon 2, we were nonplussed at the conventional wisdom of simply packing in more content. Instead, we pushed ourselves to reimagine the very structure of DD2, and from that thought experiment was born an entirely new game mode: Kingdoms.”
He explained: “Kingdoms is a parallel experience to the main DD2 narrative campaign (Confessions), and remixes almost every system in the game. Players will journey from Inn to Inn across a persistent Kingdom map, racing to complete a quest line before time runs out. They will defend territory against a new bestial threat, complete contracts, upgrade and protect Inns – all the while switching up their parties to rest their most beleaguered heroes.”
Darkest Dungeon 2: Inhuman Bondage and Kingdoms are coming to PC on January 27, 2025. Both will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.