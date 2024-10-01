Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode is coming back with new Killers, fresh maps, and tweaked Survivors
Dead by Daylight 2v8 was such a hit that Behaviour is bringing it back to the horror multiplayer game sooner than expected and with some new additions as well. DbD 2v8 will return from November 12, 2024, through November 26, 2024, with new maps and more Killers, along with some changes to how Survivors work.
“The team was incredibly excited to see the community’s reaction to the original release of 2v8,” Justin Brown, Dead by Daylight product director, said in a press statement. “Part of the reason we’re putting out this second iteration on this timeline is that we just really want to get this back in players’ hands. We don’t want people to have wait 6 months to play again, and on our end, we don’t want to wait another 6 months for more feedback. We’re hoping to keep this same approach moving forward.”
Blight, Spirit, and Deathslinger are joining the Killer roster, which already includes Hillbilly, Trapper, Huntress, Nurth, and Wraith, and you can expect new maps for the Yamaoka Estate and Grave of Glendale realms adapted for 2v8. Behaviour said several other new maps for 2v8’s existing realms are incoming, but didn’t mention any specifics.
Killers are getting divvied up into classes as well this go around, which Behaviour says should help create a “standardized form” that makes adding new Killers to the mode easier in the future. The Killer classes are:
- Shadow: Favors sneaking and the element of surprise
- Brute: Favors relentless chases and sheer force
- Enforcer: Favors targeting weak and wounded Survivors
- Fearmonger: Favors moving unseen around the map and supporting the second Killer
Meanwhile, Survivors will have new Active Abilities, alongside changes to how perks work that Behaviour hopes will result in “game-changing plays at pivotal moments.” Each class’ unlock ability now has a special perk that unlocks after the Survivor gets sent to a cage, and they get Active Abilities that charge over time and let them do a range of special activities, from repairing pallets to staying alive at death’s door.
Dead by Daylight 2v8 still isn’t a permanent mode, but it sounds like Behaviour is working toward ensuring we get to play it more often than not, eventually.