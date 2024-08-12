Video Games

Deadlock almost broke into Steam’s 100 most-played games despite not being announced yet

Valve looks to be repeating its Dota 2 strategy

Marco Wutz

Valve

Deadlock, Valve’s upcoming hybrid between hero-shooter and MOBA, almost got into the 100 most-played games on Steam over the past weekend, peaking at 16,947 concurrent players, according to SteamDB – a very strong player count considering that Valve hasn’t even publicly acknowledged the game’s existence yet. With that CCU peak it ranked at #107 on the list of most-played games on the platform on Sunday.

Screenshots from the ongoing Deadlock playtest emerged earlier this year, confirming rumors that had been circulating around the project for a while. Previously known as Neon Prime and Citadel, Deadlock is supposedly the title Dota 2 creator Icefrog has been working on.

Valve seems to be steadily expanding the pool of testers for the game, as it apparently allows players to invite users on their Steam friend list to participate.

This is not the first time the developer and publisher essentially soft-launched a game like this – Dota 2 being the most famous example. It was available as a “closed beta” for the longest time, though keys and invites were so readily available that anyone who wanted to play could do so.

According to testers, the game is still using placeholder art assets in many places, so it’s not like it seems to be ready to go public at a moment’s notice. However, users have been praising the title’s mechanics and unique blend of MOBA systems with the hero-shooter genre, so it seems as if Valve is heading into a fun direction with the title. Since it appears to be leaning heavily on the MOBA aspect, Deadlock seems to be well-positioned to occupy its own niche in a genre that’s getting more and more competitive with arrivals like Marvel Rivals and Concord.

Speaking of which: Deadlock easily beats Concord’s open beta in terms of numbers already, so that bodes pretty well.

The MOBA shooter may not be the only project currently being cooked in Gabe Newell’s kitchen: Half-Life 3 hopes recently made a resurgence after fans spotted a previously unknown game in development at the studio.

As always, Valve moves at its own pace and acts by its own rules – but if you want to get your first taste of Deadlock, you’re probably just one chat with someone on your friend list away from getting access.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News