It looks like we might be getting a Death Note game from Bandai Namco soon
The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee published a rating for a Death Note game that Bandai Namco is behind, which means an announcement of said Death Note game is likely coming soon. Ratings boards can issue a certification anywhere from a few days to several months before a game launches, though what’s notable in this scenario is that there has, so far, been no official announcement about a Death Note game.
The title from the ratings board listing is Death Note: Shadow Mission, though that’s a literal translation of the game’s Chinese name (thanks, Gematsu). The English name is Death Note: Killer Within, which corresponds with the mysterious trademark that Shueisha – the manga publisher that handled the original Death Note manga – filed over the summer. That trademark had no other details associated with it aside from the name, so this is the first
The curious thing about the listing is that Death Note: Killer Within is listed only for PS5 and PS4. Bandai Namco usually publishes its anime games on multiple platforms, including Xbox and Switch. This is just the first rating, though, so perhaps more are on the way.
Assuming Death Note: Killer Within is intended for international release, it’ll mark the first time a Death Note game has launched outside Japan. Konami published several Death Note strategy games for the Nintendo DS during the late 2000s, and DeNA, makers of Pokemon Masters EX and Fire Emblem Heroes, developed a light multiplayer game called Othellonia based on the board game Reversi. It was never officially localized, though.
Perhaps Bandai Namco will have something to say about Death Note: Killer Within at the upcoming Xbox Partner Preview on October 17, 2024.