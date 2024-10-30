Surprise, the new Death Note game is an Among Us-like social deduction whodunnit
The rumored new Death Note game is real, it’s a social deduction game in the vein of Among Us, and it’s launching soon. Bandai Namco officially revealed Death Note Killer Within in a PlayStation Blog post, after Sony accidentally revealed it first by saying Death Note Killer Within is part of November 2024’s PS Plus lineup.
In Death Note Killer Within, you play either as Kira, the one with the Death Note who dispenses judgment on other players – the killer, in other words – or L, a detective trying to find clues and pin the killer down before they strike again. There’s also a Kira Follower role and an investigator role, both of which support either Kira or L in their duties. All this plays out on a tabletop board replica of a town, with creepy little doll figures representing player characters as they go about completing tasks.
Kira needs a player ID to judge, aka kill, them, which they get by shadowing them and hanging around for a certain period of time – just a little suspicious. Kira Followers can steal player ID cards and can even swap the Death Note around to avoid detection at the last minute. Investigators and L gather clues by speaking with NPCs and checking out suspicious incidents, and L can also set up surveillance systems or influence discussions during the meeting phase.
In addition to all that, players on both teams will have objectives to complete around town. If either team manages to max out their progress bar, then they automatically win the round, which seems a little disjointed, but maybe it makes more sense in the game.
Death Note Killer Within launches on PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on November 5, 2024.