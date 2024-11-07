Death Stranding just got a surprise Xbox release and a healthy launch discount
Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is one of the most curious games ever to make it to market. It was originally released for the PS4 back in 2019, before being ported to PC in 2020, PS5 in 2021, and Apple devices in January of this year. One platform was missing, though, and the game has finally made the jump.
Kojima Productions has announced that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is now available on Xbox Series X|S, almost five years to the day after its initial release on PS4. The game costs $39.99 USD on the Microsoft Store, but is discounted at launch for two weeks to just half that. It also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, so Xbox buyers also get a copy of the PC version of the game via the Microsoft Store and vice versa.
Death Stranding was the first game developed and released by Kojima Productions following its messy split from Konami in 2015. The game was developed in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment, with the company letting Kojima use Sony subsidiary Guerilla Games’ – famous for its work on Killzone and Horizon Zero Dawn – in-house game engine, Decima.
This marks the first time a Decima engine game has made the leap to Xbox, and while it’s unlikely that other games like Horizon Zero Dawn will be brought over, it’s still an interesting development. It also bodes well for the upcoming and impossibly good-looking Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, although it’s likely that it, too, won’t be on Xbox on day one, given it’s being published by Sony.
The Xbox version of Death Stranding is being published by 505 Games, much like the previous PC and Apple ports of the game, and is the Director’s Cut, which includes new gameplay features and bonus crossover content with Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077. The store listing for the game also cites “high frame rate, photo mode, and ultra-wide monitor support,” though that latter one is probably just referring to the PC version of the game included in Xbox Play Anywhere.