Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Update 4 patch notes – new biome, modes, and mutators
Update 4 for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has been released on PC, bringing lots of content to the auto-shooter. Most prominent among the additions is a new biome, Azure Weald – a slightly moist, blue cave with lots of luminescent flora. Its glowing crystal formations heal not only your character, but also enemies, as long as you’re near to them. This is good, because there is no Red Sugar you can pick up for some healing in this biome. Enemy spawn patterns are different here as well, as more intensive waves rotate with periods of calm, instead of a persistent trickle of enemies threatening you.
The Glyphid Warden is a new enemy type that buffs surrounding Glyphids, reducing the amount of damage they take from your attacks. Update 4 also brings two new variants of existing foes into play, the Glyphid Mini Exploder and Big Praetorian.
What’s more, the patch introduces the Mutators system – modifiers you can encounter on your run that will positively or negatively affect your chances of success. Mutators will be available in the new Vanguard Contracts, Lethal Operations, and Mutator Madness game modes.
Find the full Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Update 4 patch notes below.
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Update 4 patch notes
Employee Review Score:
The DRG Employee Review score has finally been declassified. No longer only used by HR for internal review of employees, you have now been granted access to view your score summary for every dive. The score is based on your overall performance in terms of kills, mining, main- and secondary objective completion, run completion speed etc. We hope that you are as motivated as we are by seeing numbers go up, and that the Employee Review Score will spark some friendly competition.
Azure Weald Biome Mastery:
- As always, 10 stages instead of 5
- Mastery Bonus: +% XP Gain and increased luck in Azure Weald across all game modes
Hardcore Azure Weald Anomaly:
- Unlock 5 additional Morkite Reactor Cores in the Hardcore Azure Weald Anomaly
New artifacts:
- Pick Axtender: Increases your reach when mining
- Tactical Cookie: Heals you for 50% of max HP when entering the Drop Pod
- Jet Boots: Allows you to make a quick escape when taking damage, 20 seconds cooldown
- 5 Leaf Clover: +15 luck, Increases your Luck by 20 whenever you reroll anything (for 5 sec)
- Huuli Bait: Lure out a bunch of Huuli Hoarders - Gotta catch them all!
New milestones:
- Clear ALL rock and stone in a Main Mission stage
- Heal 500 HP during a single stage
- Destroy 200 rock and stone in a single dive by jumping on them
- Select Luck upgrades 5 times in a single dive
- Kill 3 Huuli Hoarders during a single dive
- Acquire 10 total Mastery Points
- Complete a dive in Azure Weald on Hazard 3+
New Steam Achievements:
The 5 new Artifacts are all tied to new Milestones, but they also each have a Steam Achievement. Additionally, we have added a new Steam Achievement for completing a Hazard 5 dive in the Azure Weald.
Improvements & Fixes:
- Added new voice lines when selecting Missions
- Improved the tooltip of several artifacts to show how many stacks they will apply
- Fixed an issue where the amount of biome goal points did not always match the amount of biome goals completed
- (Artifact) Ancient Knowledge: Fixed a bug where the XP gained would scale with XP gain, resulting in more than the advertised 3 levels
- Fixed an issue where the player could get locked on a black screen after loading into a stage, if they managed to level up in the final drop pod in their previous run
- Added the missing [CONSTRUCT] tag to Shredder Swarm Grenade
- Fixed an issue where getting the Refrigerated Gunpowder overclock on the GK2 would not change the bullet color
- Fixed an issue that caused the Voltaic Shock Fence to restart its reload timer when placing the last turret
- Voltaic Shock Fence should now properly scale with the lifetime stat
- Incendiary Grenade and Neurotoxin Grenade’s ground zones should now properly scale with the lifetime stat
- Damage from Magma Core hot rocks no longer triggers the damage vignette
- Fixed a silly ordering of class select buttons - they now match the unlock order
- Updated Milestone UI
- Added fat dwarf fingerprints on UI elements
- Fixed an issue where pressing ESC (or a similar back-action) while loading the menu, could result in a weird UI mess
- Driller Mining VFX is now a lot more… drillery
Balance:
- Red Vines in Hollow Bough can now be mined, but doing so will hurt
- (Artifact) Gold Tipped Bullets: Moved from Rare to Epic rarity
- (Artifact) Clipboard of Grudges: Increased minimum XP yield to 8 and max to 14. Added cooldown of 0.5 sec.
- (Artifact) Pay2Win – Rework: Increases your damage by 3% whenever you reroll anything
- To make room for the new Mutator Anomaly, unlock requirements for Hardcore, No Movement and Vanilla have all been increased by 5 mastery points
- Biome unlock requirements have been changed to make room for Azure Weald
Colette Wave Cooker:
- Decreased potency to 28 (was 32)
- Increased base damage to 110 (was 94)
- Decreased cold stacks applied by unstable OC Thermal Oscillator by 50%
“Bulldog” Heavy Revolver:
- Increased pierce to 20 (was 12)
- Increased base range to 14 (was 12)
- Changed shot interval to 1,2 (was 0,8)
- Increased damage to 100 (was 72)
Arc-Tek Cryo Guard:
- Increased move speed to 14 (was 12)
- Personal Space Invaders overclock: Decreased range to -75% (was -50%) and added +2 drone count
The following weapon masteries and class mod masteries have been moved to the Azure Weald:
- Jury-Rigged Boomstick
- Seismic Repulsor
- Krakatoa Sentinel
- “Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon
- “Stubby” Voltaic SMG
- Arc-Tek Cryo Guard
- LOK-1 Smart Rifle
- Nishanka Boltshark X-80
- Scout Recon
- Driller Foreman