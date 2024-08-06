RageSquid announces new Descenders game out of the blue
RageSquid, makers of the hit sports game Descenders, casually announced a Descenders sequel with a lot more than just mountain biking in store. It’s called Descenders Next, and RageSquid plans to launch it sometime in 2025.
There’s no firm release date yet, but RageSquid did release the first Descenders Next trailer alongside the announcement.
“Building on the success of Descenders - which has seen 30 million players since it launched six years ago - Descenders Next is the natural evolution of the original experience,” RageSquid said in the announcement. We asked ourselves: Where do we go from Descenders? How do we deliver the same feel, the same sense of speed, but expand beyond mountain biking? From there, the idea of perfecting the fluidity of numerous sports was born.”
Descenders Next is kicking bikes to the curb to start with. RageSquid said the sequel will “begin life” with board sports – snowboards and mountain boards, to be precise – and promised to cram Descenders Next with as many features and activities at launch as the first Descenders ended up with. That includes support for online multiplayer game modes and several themed parks to play around in.
The studio also promised to shake things up with how they designed those parks. Descenders Next still uses a mix of procedurally generated tracks and “hand-crafted parks,” but RageSquid put them together with off-piste mountains– that’s the boarding version of off-road – blending seamlessly into parks and other landscapes. These parks are “[Descenders] Next’s playgrounds of fun,” with themed challenges, scavenger hunts, and plenty of other non-racing things to do.
When Descenders Next does launch, it’ll land on PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass. You can sign up for Descenders Next public test sessions as well, if you want to see how things are shaping up before release.