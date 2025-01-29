Destiny 2 is getting Star Wars gear with its Heresy expansion
Destiny 2: Heresy, the upcoming story episode for the shooter releasing on February 4, 2025, is going to come alongside a Star Wars collaboration. Bungie and Lucasfilm Games have teamed up to introduce three Star Wars-inspired armor ornaments and several accessories to the title.
All three armor ornaments — each Guardian class gets one — are inspired by troop types from the Galactic Empire, which is no surprise as they simply look much cooler than the Rebels.
Naturally, one of the outfits is based on the iconic stormtroopers, the Empire’s elite infantry force that paradoxically becomes comic relief whenever the plot demands it.
Another one is modeled after the death troopers, a special operations and bodyguard unit that’s been introduced with the Rogue One movie and has become a popular design among fans. In contrast to the white-plated stormtroopers, they wear an all-black outfit.
A welcome surprise is the third and final design, which takes after the Emperor’s honor guard first seen in Return of the Jedi. Although they never got to see much action in the movies aside from being force-slapped by Yoda in Revenge of the Sith, the guards had some pretty hardcore lore in the pre-Disney canon — not to mention that they carried me through my latest match in miniature tabletop war game Star Wars Legion, where they are an available unit.
Hopefully for Bungie, things will go better than with last year's Ghostbusters collaboration.
Destiny 2: Heresy is described as the final epilog of the game’s Light and Darkness Saga and will come with new story bits, activities, and balance adjustments.