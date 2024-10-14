Destiny: Rising is a mobile game spin on Bungie’s popular sci-fi setting
A mobile game using Bungie’s Destiny IP has been announced by NetEase Games – Destiny: Rising is a free-to-play hero shooter with RPG elements featuring a shared world and several different game modes. It’s fully developed and published by the Chinese company, which plans on holding first closed alpha tests starting on November 1, 2024.
Destiny: Rising is set in “an alternate Destiny timeline, exploring a narrative in the post-Dark Age era.” There will be single-player, co-op, and competitive multiplayer modes, “including beloved game modes familiar to Destiny players.”
Find the announcement trailer below:
“With Destiny: Rising, NetEase Games is honored to partner with Bungie to deliver a Destiny-caliber experience to mobile devices,” commented Ethan Wang, the senior vice president of NetEase. “Destiny is an incredible franchise with a passionate and dedicated global fanbase. As huge fans ourselves, we are humbled and thrilled for the opportunity to bring gamers an action-packed RPG shooter set within the Destiny Universe.”
“For over a decade, we have built this universe to contain many unique and wonderful stories, and we are excited to see mobile gamers be able to experience this new take on the Destiny universe from the creative team at NetEase,” added Terry Redfield, the creative lead at Bungie.
A first taste of the game is available in this showcase from the developers:
Players can also pre-register on the official site.