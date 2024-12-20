If you want to play Diablo 4 for free, now’s your chance thanks to Blizzard’s limited holiday trial
Blizzard is running a free Diablo 4 trial for the holidays, where you can play the full RPG and even get access to its busted Spiritborn class for a short while. Diablo 4’s free trial is live now through Jan. 3, 2025, and you can download it from the PlayStation Store, the Xbox app, or Battlenet, Blizzard’s free PC launcher.
The Diablo 4 trial isn’t available on Steam. However, it is on sale on Steam, along with Battlenet and the Xbox store for 40 percent off while the trial lasts. You can get the base game of Diablo 4, with all the free updates Blizzard launched since it first released in May 2023, for $29.99. If you’re really keen, you can get Diablo 4 and the Vessel of Hatred expansion on sale – for $49.99 instead of the usual $69.99.
The base game is also free on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.
The trial seems to give you full access to Diablo 4, with no limits on class, level, or equipment. You could, conceivably, plow through the entire campaign and dabble a fair bit in the seasonal realm if you wanted, though games like Diablo 4 are best sampled in smaller sessions or with friends.
Blizzard didn’t say whether your data from the trial carries over to the full game, should you decide to purchase it. However, bear in mind that while the Spiritborn class is available in the free Diablo 4 trial, you only get access to it in the full game if you purchase the Vessel of Hatred expansion.