Digital Xbox Series X release date announced at Gamescom
Microsoft announced the digital Xbox Series X release date during its first Gamescom 2024 livestream, and pre-orders are open now. The digital-only Series X launches on October 15, 2024, and will cost $449.99. The Xbox website only has a white color option for the digital Series X, so if you want a black one, it looks like you’ll have to fork out an extra $50 for the standard Series X.
The digital-only console launches alongside Microsoft’s two other Xbox variants – a Series S with 1TB of storage space, which is double the space the standard Series S has, and a limited edition “Galaxy” Series X. It’s basically just a Series X with some green speckles and 2TB of storage space.
The 1TB Series S will cost $349.99, $50 more than the standard one, and the Galaxy Series X is going for $599.99. That’s $100 more than the standard Series X, but also about what you’d pay for a 1TB SSD to slot into your standard Series X. Maybe a little bit pricier, but I guess the extra is the green speckle tax.
The trailer Microsoft showed off during their first Gamescom stream highlighted Call of Duty Black Ops 6, but based on the store listings, the consoles don’t come with Xbox Game Pass, a pack-in Microsoft used to offer anyone with a new console purchase. If you want Game Pass access, you’ll have to pay more for it – and navigate the rather confusing new Game Pass price tier system as well, a change even the FTC wasn't pleased with.
If you’re keen, you can get your pre-orders in now ahead of the October 15 release date.