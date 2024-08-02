Discord Roll20 integration lets users play D&D, more TTRPGs for free
Discord and Roll20 teamed up for a new initiative that lets you play D&D - y'know, that thing Baldur's Gate 3 is based on - for free, along with several other popular TTRPGs, all through a Discord voice channel. The collaboration is live now, and you only need to link your Roll20 account with your Discord account to get started.
Once you do, you can enter a voice channel, click the activities button – the rocket ship one – invite friends, and off you go. The first time you do, you’ll have to log in or sign up, but Roll20 says it won’t be required every time.
From there, Discord will bring up a Roll20 interface where you can start a new game, pick one in progress, or explore to find something new to play. The platform supports several games, including the Dune TTRPG from the same studio making a Mass Effect board game.
The full list is:
- Dungeons and Dragons
- Cyberpunk RED
- Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game
- Dune: Adventures in the Imperium
- Warhammer Fantasy Role-Play
- Alien: The Roleplaying Game
- 13th Age
- Pathfinder Second Edition
- Call of Cthulu
You’ll automatically have access to a selection of “preconfigured Adventure modules” you can start to learn the basics yourself or play with friends, and you can purchase individual adventures for any of the supported games and add them to your Roll20 tabletop.
Finding a platform everyone can use, without a subscription, that shows all players what’s going on simultaneously, is a pretty big deal. Other solutions exist, of course, but they tend to end up being choppy and costing someone a lot of money.