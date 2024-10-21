Hi-Rez Studios concentrates all hopes on Smite 2 as Deadlock looms
Hi-Rez Studios announced that it will shut down the servers for Divine Knockout and Realm Royale Reforged on February 17, 2025, as a result of its ongoing reorganization efforts.
Evil Mojo, the team responsible for Realm Royale Reforged has already reduced the cost of all in-game items to one Crown and added a daily login reward worth 100 Crowns, allowing players to quickly unlock everything and play to their hearts’ content until the deadline arrives.
Red Beard Games, the studio behind Divine Knockout, took similar measures in its game.
Hi-Rez CEO Stewart Chisam noted that the company is putting all of its hopes and resources into the success of Smite 2, the sequel to its popular third-person MOBA. However, this is now less of an assured success than only a couple of months ago due to the official reveal of Valve’s Deadlock.
The third-person MOBA from the Dota 2 makers is already among the top 30 most-played titles on Steam at the moment, despite not even being available to the broad public yet. Playtesters have been immensely impressed with the game, marking it out to be a multiplayer hit on Steam – and thus a serious threat to Smite 2.
Aside from Smite 2, Hi-Rez is currently supporting the original Smite, its hero-shooter Paladins, and Rogue Company – though with end-of-service announcements for two of games already being made, fans of the other titles currently rest a bit uneasy.