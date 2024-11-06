Looks like Larian’s working on Divinity Original Sin 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
Larian is hard at work on whatever the studio has in store after Baldur’s Gate 3, but it looks like they’re working on something for one of their older, excellent RPGs. A PEGI rating for Divinity Original Sin 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S recently popped up, which means a proper announcement of the port is likely not far off (thanks, VG 24/7).
Divinity Original Sin 2’s Enhanced Edition – the version with bug fixes and a Larian-approved mod pack built in – launched in 2018 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and you can play those console versions on this gen’s systems as well. However, you probably won’t get the kind of performance you might expect. The last-gen version is locked to 30fps, for one thing, and that’s true even if you play the older version on current-gen consoles.
Divinity Original Sin 2 includes much of what made Baldur’s Gate 3 so popular, such as dense and intertwining stories for the main cast and NPCs, expansive maps crammed with secrets and tales both touching and bizarre, and in-depth combat. Battles are one area where Divinity differs from BG3, though.
Where Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on Dungeons and Dragons' current rulebook, Larian created its own battle system for Divinity, one with action points governing movement and skill use. It also places special emphasis on creating surfaces that interact with elements, such as spreading oil around enemies and setting it on fire with a spell. Every character can specialize in any class or skill type, too, so as intricate as BG3’s combat is, Divinity OS 2 has it beat when it comes to depth.
Larian hasn’t officially announced Divinity Original Sin 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but when ratings pop up from certification boards, a full reveal is usually close behind.