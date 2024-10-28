Don’t Nod employees called for walkout over layoff plans
French video game workers’ union Le Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV) has called for all Don’t Nod employees to halt their labors and stage a walkout later on October 28, 2024, in response to the company’s recently announced restructuring plans.
STJV sharply criticized the studio’s management over the plans and its general conduct in the current situation, claiming that “their goal is to carry out their plan as brutally and quickly as possible, by trampling on all checks and balances, to fit in with their games release schedules.”
The union alleged that Don’t Nod’s leadership was purposely hindering the union and employees from organizing themselves ahead of the negotiations of the method agreement for the potential layoffs.
“What’s more, management is asking us to sign their amateur work starting this Monday, in order to expedite the PSE and hamper the work of the STJV and the CSE elected representatives,” STJV stated.
STJV posted a list of demands on its official website, which includes items like leaving enough time between negotiation rounds to allow for consultation between the union and workers as well as the establishment of a communications channel between the union and workers in order to keep them up to date – something the current plans suggested by Don’t Nod’s management allow no room for.
“All these demands are more than legitimate, and are merely intended to maintain a semblance of social dialogue. We urge management to return to serious terms, respectful of democracy and social dialogue, and to immediately stop twisting the arm of elected representatives already exhausted by years of contempt,” the union summarized.
To apply some pressure to management, the union called for a walkout at the French studio between 4 and 6pm CET on October 28, 2024.