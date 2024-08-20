Don't Nod's Lost Records: Blood & Rage gets release date and gameplay trailer
Creators of Life is Strange, Don’t Nod have revealed the release dates and a new gameplay trailer for their latest original game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. It will be released in two parts, one month apart with part 1 releasing on February 18, 2025, and part 2 coming on March 18, 2025. A physical version of the game is also coming, but the release date for that is yet to be announced.
The vibes of the game are very comparable to the Life is Strange series, with the gameplay also following this familiar formula, though the team is hoping that their latest innovations will make the dialogue system better than ever, as the team explains.
“The First Look Gameplay trailer offers a look into the gameplay of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, including the navigation between the dual timelines of 1995 and 2022, using Swann’s camcorder to film her summer, and of course making dialogue choices in the game. We see the dynamic dialogue system, which promises another level of immersion: it can change based on where you look and what you say, and players can choose to ignore and interrupt other characters, which makes conversations feel more real and choices more important than ever.”
Lost Records: Blood & Rage will be released on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.