Dota 2 devs call out Midas abuse in Kez trailer

Valve has used the stage of The International, Dota 2’s annual competitive finals, to reveal the next playable hero character for the game: Kez. He’s a bird samurai whose looks may remind anime fans of Sunraku, the protagonist of well-received 2023 series Shangri-La Frontier.

Kez will join the line-up of playable heroes with the release of Crownfall Act IV, the next chapter of the ongoing narrative event players can experience in the game. In this story, Kez is the head of the Kazurai Order and leader of the flightless, who are resisting the antagonist, Queen Imperia.

There is currently no exact release date for Kez yet and Valve has not revealed any details on his gameplay mechanics just yet.

However, the developer included a fun little easter egg in the character’s reveal trailer, likely referring to a bug connected to an item called Hand of Midas that was widely exploited by parts of the player base some time ago and subsequently ruined many Dota 2 users’ days until Valve could get the issue under control.

The reference can be spotted at 00:45 in the trailer, where you can find the sentence “MIDAS IS AN ABOMINATION” carved into the brick wall on the left side of the big “KEZ” signature.

Crownfall is planned to get wrapped up in October 2024, giving us a rough idea of when we can expect to see Kez in the game, but of course Valve could always move the goalposts a little bit if it needs to.

