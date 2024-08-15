Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date annouced for October
It’s been a long road to get here but we now know that Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases on October 31, 2024. This date was meant to be revealed later today on an official stream, but the release date trailer leaked ahead of time, likely by appearing as a YouTube pre-roll ad earlier than it was supposed to.
A late October release date was expected given a publisher listing had the game’s artbook set for release on October 30, which we now know is the day before the game’s official launch. It’s likely to fill a big hole in this period for some gamers, as an open and deep RPG was missing from this year’s October lineup.
The excitement isn’t over for fans though, as this is just the first of a long series of reveals set for the coming month, including:
- August 19 – High-Level Combat and PC Spotlight
- August 26 – Companions Week
- August 30 – Developer Discord Q&A
- Sep 3 – Month-long coverage on IGN
We already know a fair bit about the game though, with the recent gameplay showcase revealing all of the characters as well as some details you might’ve missed in Dragon Age: The Veilguard plus, the story promises to be full of plenty of memorable moments, including some so impactful that Veilguard made someone cry during a hands-off showcase.