The Dragon Age Veilguard achievements list is out, and BioWare’s RPG has some big surprises in store
BioWare released the Dragon Age Veilguard achievement list, and it looks like the studio’s hotly anticipated RPG has a lot of surprises in store. We mean that quite literally.
Where most achievement lists include spoilers for major plot moments or points of character development, Dragon Age Veilguard’s achievement list is almost entirely redacted. Of the 52 achievements listed, fewer than a dozen have names and descriptions. The rest of them are all marked “Secret Achievement – Continue playing to unlock this achievement.” All right, keep your secrets, BioWare.
The ones we can see are pretty general or related to systems and ideas BioWare already revealed. One of them is “Across The Imperial Highway,” which you get for visiting every district in Northern Thedas, while “Rune for Improvement” pops when you socket a rune for the first time. Given how important runes seem to be in combat, you’ll probably get that one rather quickly.
There’s one for spending points in Rook’s skill tree, one for performing takedowns in combat, and one for defeating every high dragon in Northern Thedas, which should be quite the challenge.
One curious achievement is “A Most Esteemed Purveyor,” which only has for its description the brief sentence “Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know.” Purveyor makes me think it’s tied to upgrading the merchant who helps the team in the Crossroads, but the invitation in question is a mystery.
The final achievement is “The Unbound,” which you earn after you “broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside,” and yes, the unfortunate grammar error is in the original achievement text. Fen’Harel, the Dreadwolf and Solas in one, is fairly unbound by the time the story starts, so he’s evidently not the final threat we’ll face in Veilguard.
The redacted list is on Exophase, but the unredacted achievement version is floating around on Reddit if you really want to be spoiled. They point to what sounds like a nifty set of quests and some potentially unexpected developments, though, so you may just want to wait until October 31, 2024, when Dragon Age Veilguard launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.