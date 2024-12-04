BioWare made Dragon Age Veilguard’s character creator free now on PC and consoles for Dragon Age Day
It’s Dragon Age Day, and BioWare is celebrating by making Dragon Age Veilguard’s character creator free for everyone on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam If you’re keen on tinkering with Veilguard’s in-depth character builder, you’ll get the full experience, even down to your little hero’s background, and can import them to the full game if you decide to buy it.
It’s essentially the start of Veilguard, but excised from the game itself. You get the terms of service agreements, main menu, and even the opening cutscene where Varric reminds you of what’s been going on, in case you forgot everything that happened in DA Inquisition. You’re completely free to experiment with whatever you want for your Rook – gender, race, hairstyle, the lot – and if you decide you don’t like them after all, you can change all those things in the Lighthouse shortly after the game starts.
- Read more: Dragon Age writer David Gaider says Inquisition’s Dorian started life as a Freddie Mercury lookalike with a monkey
The only exception is Rook’s background, which is locked in and for good reason. Veilguard gives faction background much more importance than most Dragon Age games and even Mass Effect. Mourn Watch members, for example, get several special pieces of dialogue during interactions with Emmrich and even get a slightly different set of events during parts of his quest – discussing shared experiences at the Necropolis instead of having Emmrich tell you about it as an outsider.
- Read more: Every BioWare game ranked from worst to best
It’s a lovely touch that fits perfectly with Veilguard’s more personal approach to character development and worldbuilding. So, bear that in mind when deciding what situation your Rook comes from.