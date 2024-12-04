BioWare reveals which Dragon Age Veilguard choices people made, and you all did Solas so wrong
It’s a special Dragon Age day in 2024, the first since BioWare launched Dragon Age Veilguard, and the studio celebrated by sharing which Veilguard choices you all made. Most of the choices were what you might expect – more people punched the First Warden than reasoned with him, for example – but there was one big surprise: Solas’ most common fate.
- Read more: Every BioWare game ranked from worst to best
Some big spoilers for Veilguard’s ending and, naturally, its major choices follow. If you’re not ready to see them yet, head over to our breakdown of how BioWare shook up its world-building method in Veilguard instead.
Only three percent of players sacrificed Solas, and eight percent decided the best course of action was smacking him. 17 percent outsmarted him, and a whopping 72 percent redeemed the Dreadwolf. That’s nice, but 57 percent forced him to remain in the Fade alone, for all eternity. That’s an awfully long time to be alone, cut off from everyone you loved and left only with your regrets. 57 percent consigned him to that fate! Poor fella.
43 percent let the Inquisitor stay with him, which is perhaps a sad way to say goodbye to your DA Inquisition character, but such a tragically beautiful end to their story, especially if they romanced Solas previously.
- Read more: Dragon Age writer David Gaider says Inquisition’s Dorian started life as a Freddie Mercury lookalike with a monkey
Just as unexpected is that only 50 percent of players hugged Assan the griffon. He’s sitting right there, waiting for pets! 31 percent played rock, paper, scissors with Manfred, though that’s not as surprising. The little guy’s hanging out off the beaten path, and it’s pretty easy to miss him.
Neve was the most popular romance option, with Lucanis and Taash close behind, and Emmrich was dead (ha) last. If you’re one of the ones who isn’t romancing Emmrich, at least make sure to finish his questline. It’s one of the game’s best stories.
If you're still on the fence about BioWare's latest, you can, at least, try Veilguard's character creator for free now to see how the vibes suit you.