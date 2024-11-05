Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s first patch cures your companions’ amnesia
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finally out after a 10-year wait, and it’s in surprisingly good shape. The game is pretty much rock-solid and mostly bug-free, but no game is entirely free from issues, and The Veilguard is no different. Thankfully, BioWare is already working on a patch to fix some of the issues that were present at launch.
BioWare has revealed on Twitter that Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s first post-launch patch is on the way, and it comes with a few bug fixes, minor balance changes, and some fixes to crashes. While we don’t have the full patch notes just yet, one issue that the patch will fix is a curious bug that caused your companion to forget all of their skills, requiring players to invest all their skill points again.
The patch will also fix an issue that saw Inquisitors not being appropriately customized during a particular scene, an issue that saw DLSS options grayed-out on some 40-series Nvidia GPUs, and apparently more. We didn’t notice many bugs when we played through Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but there were a few small issues, like occasionally getting stuck in an endless drowning loop and needing to fast travel away to fix it.
There’s no date set for Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s first patch, but BioWare says it’ll arrive on all platforms at some point this week.
Until then, why not check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard review. We thought the game was pretty decent, but was lacking in a few key areas:
There are moments where The Veilguard is BioWare’s best game, but it’s blighted by everything else. I’d recommend skipping the throwaway side content and mainlining the brilliant main quests, but you’ll be punished in the final mission if you do. So you have no choice but to fast-travel from combat encounter to combat encounter, all while wondering where the moral dilemmas are in a series known for its player choice, where the interesting NPCs are in this RPG. Like the character I created at the start of this journey, I can’t separate The Veilguard from its history, and this isn’t the Dragon Age I remember – it’s the reanimated corpse of the studio’s former glory.