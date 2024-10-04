BioWare announces Dragon Age Veilguard has gone gold ahead of the RPG’s Halloween launch
Dragon Age Veilguard has gone gold, BioWare announced on Twitter, which means the studio has printed Veilguard’s master copy and is ready for launch. Going gold also – usually – means that a game is structurally fit for launch, with no major bugs or glitches to iron out, though that varies depending on the game.
BioWare posted the announcement on Twitter, with a piece of unique art showing Manfred, Emmrich's skeleton assistant, with two golden discs for eyes.
Dragon Age Veilguard going gold is a moment long in the making. The latest Dragon Age reportedly suffered a difficult development cycle and went through at least one major revision. BioWare previously told IGN that Dragon Age 4 started life as a multiplayer game with a scaled-back story – albeit one with Solas still at the center – but after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, EA let the studio pursue its vision of a single-player RPG.
Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer was fun, to be fair, though after seeing how BioWare handled a full multiplayer game with few story elements in Anthem, I can’t say I’m disappointed this version of Dragon Age 4 never materialized. It’s okay for studios to play to their strengths.
What that means is that, despite it being a decade since the last Dragon Age, Veilguard in the form that’s releasing soon has been in development for less than five years. That’s impressive, considering how polished and deep Veilguard seems and given how long most AAA game development cycles last now.
Anyhow, Dragon Age Veilguard has gone gold, and it’s launching for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 31, 2024.