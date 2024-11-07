Dragon Age Veilguard's Mass Effect gear lets Rook cosplay as Thedas Commander Shepard
BioWare celebrated N7 Day 2024 by putting Mass Effect armor and casual wear in Dragon Age Veilguard in a free update for everyone. The Mass Effect set includes a helmet, body armor, and a casual wear set, though these are all “appearance” items, which means they change how your Rook looks without affecting their stats.
The update comes alongside Dragon Age Veilguard’s first patch for PC and console, which fixes a number of glitches and problems. These include quest blockers and glitched animations, along with a curious bug that made NPCs’ necks stretch “unexpectedly.” Sounds like Ghilan’nain’s work.
It also removes some quest blockers that prevented progress, resolves a bug that reset companion skills, and, equally as important, fixes some issues with makeup in the character creator. Hopefully, that last bit means we get a little more subtlety with makeup application instead of having “nothing” or “garish neon colors” as the only options.
How to get Dragon Age Veilguard’s Mass Effect armor
Once you download and install Veilguard’s 1.0.0 patch, you’ll need to complete the “Singing Blade” main quest. It’s early in Dragon Age Veilguard’s quest list and sees you travel back to Arlathan to retrieve Solas’ lyrium dagger, and it kicks off Harding’s companion quest as well.
Return to the Lighthouse after the quest, and head into the central square where the caretaker’s shop is. You’ll see a chest next to the shop counter with a cute little note from Harding. Inside is the:
- Specter of Battles Past coat
- Paragon of Leadership outfit
- Command helmet
The coat and outfit work for both armor and casual wear appearance, even at the same time, and you can wear the helm at any point. Just don’t forget to toggle helm visuals on if you previously turned them off. Check out our guide for how to change appearance in Veilguard if you aren't sure what to do.
Elsewhere for N7 Day, Amazon finally greenlit its long-rumored Mass Effect TV series, and No Man’s Sky’s Mass Effect expedition is back for a few weeks, with another chance to get the Normandy for yourself.