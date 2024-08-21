BioWare on Dragon Age The Veilguard PC features
BioWare published a new Dragon Age journal blog about Dragon Age The Veilguard PC features, including how well the RPG will work on Steam Deck. The answer to that last one is “very well indeed,” at least in theory.
BioWare said Dragon Age The Veilguard is Steam native, unlike most of EA’s other games and certainly unlike BioWare’s older catalogue. It’s also Steam Deck verified at launch and can run on a GTX 970, even though BioWare recommends having an RTX 2070 or higher.
Dragon Age The Veilguard on PC lets you swap between mouse-and-keyboard or controller at any time, and BioWare promises full haptic support if you use a DualSense. You can also change between the two control types at any time during gameplay or in menus, which, if you’re like me and find tinkering with RPG menus much easier using a mouse, is a lovely little QoL feature. Speaking of convenience, The Veilguard even lets you create keybind profiles for different classes.
That's for Rook, mind you. You can't control Dragon Age The Veilguard's companions.
Another nice little tidbit is that you can see how your changes in the graphics menu will affect visuals in real time thanks to a little cutout window on the screen’s right side.
On the technical front, you’ve got raytracing options, if your system supports raytracing, support for up to 21:9 ultra-wide resolution, uncapped framerates, and HDR support. There’s also DLSS support if you need a little boost getting the framerate up without tanking performance, and dynamic resolution scaling, along with the usual suite of upscaling options – AMD FSR, XeSS, and, as mentioned, DLSS 3.
It sounds like playing Dragon Age The Veilguard on PC won’t be torture, which, as someone currently replaying Dragon Age Origins on Steam, is definitely not something you can say for the other games in the series. Dragon Age The Veilguard's release date is set for October 31, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.