Dragon Age Veilguard has a robust photo mode and you can thank Mass Effect for making it happen
If you’re hoping to get your hands on a Dragon Age Veilguard photo mode, you’re in luck, as BioWare is launching the RPG with the fully realized feature. BioWare made the announcement as part of IGN’s month of Veilguard coverage and shared a bit about what to expect from it.
Dragon Age Veilguard’s photo mode includes:
- Free-roaming camera, tilt, focal length, and lens distortion
- Depth of field
- Auto focus
- Distance
- F-Stop for lighting control
- Vignette mode
- Bloom adjustment
- Saturation, brightness, and contrast
- Toggles to hide your character,, the party, enemies, and NPCs
Most of these features are what you’ve likely come to expect from games that include a photo mode, but seeing as BioWare only started adding the option to take snazzy in-game pictures in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, it’s a pretty big deal. Game director Corinne Busche said the Mass Effect trilogy’s re-release and producer Brenon Holmes are why Dragon Age Veilguard is getting a photo mode.
- Read more: Dragon Age The Veilguard PC features
"Not only did [Holmes] drive this feature, he did a lot of the work to support it," Busche told IGN.. "What I really like is the tab that lets you hide various characters. So hide character, hide party, hide enemies, hide NPCs. You can really curate the shot to your liking...You might be mid-fight with a dragon, but there’s a character in the way, so you can clear them out.”
Dragon Age Veilguard looks gorgeous in the footage BioWare released so far, and I can already see myself spending an unholy amount of time with its photo mode. There’s not much longer left to wait for it, either. Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 31, 2024.