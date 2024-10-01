The Dragon Age Veilguard soundtrack is a joint effort from Dune composer Hans Zimmer and Top Gun’s Lorne Balfe
BioWare shared a brief Dragon Age Veilguard soundtrack teaser and said the upcoming RPG’s score is written by Lorne Balfe and renowned composer Hans Zimmer. The Veilguard soundtrack teaser, which Hans Zimmer posted on his YouTube channel, is a full six minutes of the game’s opening song, a grim, beautiful piece that fits well with the idea of a clash between gods and mortals.
Balfe’s career spans two decades and includes work on everything from the soundtrack for Assassin’s Creed Revelations and Toys for Bob’s ill-fated Skylanders series to Kung Fu Panda, the 2023 Dungeons and Dragons movie, and Prime Video’s Wheel of Time series. Zimmer’s most recent work includes composing the score for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies, but across his prolific career, he’s scored the likes of The Prince of Egypt, The Lion King, Hannibal, Sherlock Holmes, and Muppet Treasure Island, among dozens of others.
Zimmer is no stranger to video game soundtracks, either, as he contributed to Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure, Crysis 2, and Assassin’s Creed 3.
Starfield composer Inon Zur wrote the score for Dragon Age Origins and the Leiliana’s Song DLC. Zur returned for Dragon Age 2’s soundtrack, but BioWare brought Emmy-winning composer Trevor Morris (The Tudors, Castlevania) on for Dragon Age Inquisition.
Dragon Age Veilguard launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 31, 2024, with a robust and slightly intense looking set of character customization choices, and unlike Inquisition, you actually have some useful Dragon Age Veilguard PC options so it doesn't feel like tha game's fighting against you.