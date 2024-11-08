PSA: Dragon Age Veilguard update lets you sell junk to raise faction reputation
The first big Dragon Age Veiilguard quietly added a new feature that lets you increase your faction reputation just by selling the RPG’s junk items. It works with any merchant, and it’s a handy way to make up for that Treviso or Minrathous choice that completely ruins your Antivan Crows reputation or Shadow Dragons reputation.
Taking advantage of the feature involves no extra work. Visit any faction merchant, choose the “sell” option, and pick what you want to offload. You’ll get a bit of gold, as usual, and also +3 faction reputation for the faction that merchant represents. From what we can tell, every item has the same faction value associated with it, so whether you’re selling a painted pot or some nasty bits of rotten flesh, you’ll get +3 faction reputation.
The low value means you can’t use this feature to quickly max out your faction reputation with no effort involved. Selling a bag full of junk nets you roughly the same amount of reputation points you’d get for completing a single faction quest. Since most factions and their quests remain accessible throughout Veilguard’s main story, your best bet is selling junk to improve your reputation with the faction you threw under the bus early in the game.
Sometime during Act 2 – likely after the Cobbled Swan or Bloodbath quest, though possibly after Fire and Ice – you’ll find a Wisp merchant in the Crossroads. This Wisp represents the faction that you can no longer help, and you can offload valuables and junk to increase your reputation with that faction.
This function always existed prior to now, though not only did Veilguard not tell you about it - you had zero way to improve reputation with the faction that no longer operated in the dragon-blighted city.
While you're out and about, make sure to stop off at the Lighthouse Caretaker's shop to pick up your Mass Effect armor for free.