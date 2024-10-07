Dredge is coming to Android, iOS, and Mac later this year
Indie game Dredge from Black Salt Games was one of the best games of 2023, with the horror fishing RPG getting quite a few mentions during end-of-year lists. It’s had a few expansions since then, each better than the last, but now the game is coming to even more players.
New Zealand developer Black Salt Games has announced that Dredge is headed to both mobile platforms and macOS on December 18, 2024. The news comes courtesy of a tweet from Joel Mason, a programmer and writer for Dredge, where it was revealed that the game would be coming to iOS, macOS, and Android.
Right now, players can pre-register for the game on iOS and macOS, but players on Android can’t, “because Google doesn’t believe we own the rights to our own game,” Mason says. The game will, at least, be available on Android on the same day, you just won’t be able to pre-register right now. Hopefully that gets fixed up before launch.
Mason also confirmed that the game will be a premium purchase on all platforms, almost certainly without ads or annoying pop-ups. The macOS and iOS versions will have a demo available, too.
Dredge’s second DLC, The Iron Rig, was released on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox earlier this year, bringing a new story involving cargo from the Ironhaven company. It’s not known at this stage if either of the DLC expansions will be available on mobile platforms, and if so, if they’ll be included in the initial purchase or available separately.
It comes after the news earlier this year that Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri Johnson is making a Dredge movie. The film is said to be a live-action film, produced by Story Kitchen, the studio founded by Johnson, which is also working on adaptations of Disco Elysium, It Takes Two, Just Cause, and Life is Strange.