One of 2024’s best puzzle games is now available on iOS
Near the end of 2024, indie developer Prof. Dr. Christoph Minnameier graced us with one of the best puzzle games of the year — Dungeons of Dreadrock 2: The Dead King’s Secret. As a follow-up to the original Dungeons of Dreadrock it was fantastic, and as a standalone game it was just as good. Now, after previously releasing on Switch and PC, the game is available on iOS.
Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 is available now on iOS as a premium title, compared to the first game’s free-to-play, ad-supported release. In that game, you could pay a fee to remove ads, but the entire game was playable with ads. The sequel, instead, has an upfront cost – usually $7.99 – but won’t ever have any ads.
$7.99 is cheap enough, but right now it’s available at $3.99 as a launch discount. There’s no word on when that discount will go away, so if you’re interested it’s probably better to get in sooner rather than later, before it goes back up to $7.99. The game will also be coming to Android at some point in the future, where it will be $7.99, but no date has been given as of yet.
Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 is a dungeon-crawling puzzle game that’s made up of a number of puzzles, separated into floors. Each floor acts as a mini Zelda dungeon of sorts, and you have to use your limited resources, lots of brain power, and spatial awareness to figure out how to get them.
When we reviewed Dungeons of Dreadrock 2, we praised it for its gorgeous pixel artwork, clever story that intertwines with the first game, and inventive puzzle design, giving the game a 9/10:
There are also a few truly shocking moments spread throughout, and not just in the story. Sometimes, I’d enter a puzzle room and suddenly be faced with something I wasn’t expecting, like an enemy suddenly dashing toward me at a terrifying pace, and in my panic I never had the chance to think things through. Turning human reactions into a puzzle element is a really difficult thing to do, but Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 pulls it off better than most games.
Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and now iOS.